Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Checks In From Quarantine (Video)

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted has uploaded a short video from his home in Jupiter, Florida, where he is quarantining with his wife, Nicole. He captioned the clip: "Just having some fun during Social Distancing".

To date, Newsted has been part of the Jupiter community for nearly 20 years.

"For my wife Nicole and I, this is the only place that we've ever found a sense of community in," Newsted told Florida Coast Magazine in a 2017 interview. "We feel strong within our circle of friends, and the close-knit community that we see in businesses and restaurants always shows us great respect. It's an immeasurable, invaluable component that fuels me; it makes me want to increase my contribution to this town. Jupiter has a good-natured center that, if you allow it, will pull you right in."

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001, but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

Six years ago, Jason shelved NEWSTED, the heavy metal project he operated between 2012 and 2014, saying that it cost him "an awful lot of money — hundreds of thousands of dollars." He later explained: "I couldn't continue because the business is such a harsh thing now and so different than what I had known."

This past February, Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND played two separate benefit shows at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida.

Named after Jason's four recording studio facilities around the U.S. and featuring a fluid roster of players, THE CHOPHOUSE BAND began in 1992 when Newsted founded The Chophouse Records Studio in San Francisco.

THE CHOPHOUSE BAND is led by Newsted, playing acoustic guitars and performing lead vocal, accompanied by close friends/musicians of all walks and styles, sharing some great American songs from familiar and unfamiliar heroes.

