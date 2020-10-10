Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Buys Skaneateles, New York Home For $6.1 Million

October 10, 2020

According to Syracuse.com, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted has bought a home on Skaneateles Lake in the village of Skaneateles, New York for $6.1 million.

The web site speculates that Newsted and his wife Nicole will use the home as a summer residence, seeing as they have been longtime residents of Jupiter, Florida.

Last November, Newsted sold his Walnut Creek, California house for $2.3 million.

Back in 2017, Newsted put up his Sula, Montana ranch for sale at $4.95 million. That price came down by $450,000 in July 2019 to $4.5 million. The property has since apparently been removed from the market.

Six years ago, the now-57-year-old Newsted canceled an appearance at Australia's Soundwave festival with his band NEWSTED, citing "private and personal circumstances." The cancelation followed more than a year of intense touring and promotional activity surrounding the release of NEWSTED's "Metal" EP and follow-up album, "Heavy Metal Music", both of which were positively received by the critics and fans alike.

After staying mostly out of the public eye for a couple of years, Newsted rejoined Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD on stage during June 2016 concert at Slim's in San Francisco, California. He has since formed a couple of new acoustic projects, one of which completed a short West Coast tour.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

