Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Appear At 'Halfway To Halloween' Convention In Illinois

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson will appear at next year's "Halfway To Halloween" convention, set to take place Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline, Illinois.

David will take part in a panel and we will also screen the film he produced, "Dwellers", at the event, which is presented by the folks behind Midwest Monster Fest.

For more information, click here.

"Dwellers" is a found-footage horror film written, directed and starring Drew Fortier. The movie has been described as "'C.H.U.D.' if it were shot like 'The Blair Witch Project'." The film stars Fortier, James L. Edwards ("Her Name Was Christa"), Douglas Esper ("The Nutshell") and Omar Baig ("Let's Make A Movie"). It also features cameos from Ellefson and former MUSHROOMHEAD vocalist Jeff Hatrix.

The film's plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH earlier this year after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

David, a Christian who launched the Mega Life Ministries worship group in 2007, studied for a year at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis nearly a decade ago.