Former MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL On Impact Of Coronavirus On Music Industry: 'It's Really Tough'

May 5, 2020 0 Comments

Former MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL On Impact Of Coronavirus On Music Industry: 'It's Really Tough'

Former MACHINE HEAD and current VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel has told Ultimate Guitar in a new interview that he is concerned about the touring industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with some estimates indicating that live shows and big sporting events won't return until at least 2021.

"Yeah, you know, it's really tough," he said. "[With] VIO-LENCE, we had so many cool things lined up for this year, and I had some other stuff — really cool appearances, so it's super-disappointing; really kind of concerning.

"If I listen to [VIO-LENCE] lead singer Sean Killian — he's not worried that we'll be back pretty soon, so I'd like to take his optimism and think that things would be back to normal, but I'm also kinda realistic about thinking that they're not gonna let sweaty bodies climb all over each other — probably the last thing they'll let do, so yeah, it's concerning.

"Me and the wife own a bar at home [The Back Lounge in Dublin, California], so our business has been closed for six weeks now and that's really concerning. We're just hoping for the best, not trying to dwell and worry too much and stress out.

"We have saved, we're the most prepared we could have been for the situation, so just hoping that people stay healthy and we can get things back to normal as soon as possible."

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

The novel coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person to person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released last week showed that only 27% of those questioned would go to a concert, movie theater or live theater performance when venues reopen. Thirty-two percent said they would wait for a vaccine before going back to the movies, theater or concerts. In all, 55% of Americans said those events should not resume before a vaccine is available.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).