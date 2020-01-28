Former MACHINE HEAD Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Launches ECHOES OF RECKONING Music Umbrella

Former MACHINE HEAD and current VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel has launched a music umbrella called Echoes Of Reckoning. According to Phil, Echoes Of Reckoning will encompass his various solo projects and collaborations canvassing many genres: thrash, groove, rock and acoustic. The label's first release will be the song "The Permanent Decay", featuring an all-star cast, including Demmel, BLEEDING THROUGH vocalist Brandan Schieppati, MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, and SACRED REICH (and ex-MACHINE HEAD) drummer Dave McClain. The track, which was written by Demmel in late 2016 and rejected for use on MACHINE HEAD's "Catharsis" album, will be made available digitally this coming Friday, January 31.

Commented Demmel: "I look forward to collaborating with my friends and capturing these little auditory snapshots on 'tape.' Really excited to trap some lightning in a bottle and share it with the digital world."

Regarding how "The Permanent Decay" came together, Phil said: "I had some tracks I had written and submitted for a previous band, that were never used, and I really liked them. Dave McClain and I had worked some of them up, and I kept thinking of who would be perfect to sing on it. My wife plays in BLEEDING THROUGH with Brandan, he ended up writing all the vocals, and singing on it, and it came out killer. Ellefson and I had been talking at NAMM last year about doing something together, so when this came up, it was the perfect opportunity to do that as well. We don't know if we're a band, we don't know what we're doing, other than that we all played on this song, and that we dig it. No one knows what the future holds.”

Demmel announced his exit from MACHINE HEAD in October 2018, explaining at the time that he wanted "to step away and do something else musically."

Last spring, Demmel told the "In The Pitts Of Metal And Motor Chaos" podcast that MACHINE HEAD ended up becoming a Robb Flynn solo project toward the end of his time with the group. Demmel also said that the musical side of MACHINE HEAD took a sharp turn for the worse during the writing stage for "Catharsis", an album that he said he hated.

