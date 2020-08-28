Former MACHINE HEAD, DREAM THEATER, QUIET RIOT Members Team Up For Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Revelation (Mother Earth)' (Video)

Former MACHINE HEAD and current VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel has teamed up with singer Dino Jelusick (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, DIRTY SHIRLEY, ANIMAL DRIVE), bassist Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, THE GUESS WHO) and drummer Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, THE WINERY DOGS, DREAM THEATER) to record a "quarantine" cover version of the OZZY OSBOURNE song "Revelation (Mother Earth)" as part of Phil's new series "Collab-A-Jam".

Phil uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "This series wouldn't be complete without this song included. It's my favorite [Randy Rhoads]-era Ozzy song/solo so when Mike told me it was one of 3 songs on his 'to do' list, it was time to tackle this song. Dino and I had been waiting for a song to do with MP and since the BPMD record had come out and I wanted to wait a bit before doing another with him.

"This needs to be epic and although having Marta handle the piano/synth bells/vocoder parts was going to be legit, I wanted something filling more space and immediately asked Julie (who killed it on 'Falling' for us) to add as much as she wanted and see what she would come up with. Having these 2 on this song with their ideas and performance makes it incredible.

"We needed a Bass player and I shot for the moon. Rudy is the most professional, courteous, polite, capable and compassionate musician I've worked with and as he said 'of course, I'd be honored' I knew it was going to be special, in many ways.

"It's no secret Randy is my favorite musician. His passion for not only music but also for performing has struck something with me and I'm paying tribute in this way to maybe inspire others to follow his life's work.

"With some of my earlier Jams I recorded single/pass tracks, but with this one I wanted it to respect it as he would. 2 rhythm, 2 6-string acoustic, 2 solo, 1 12-string and 1 nylon-string tracks later, I hope you all enjoy what the 6 of us accomplished.

"RIP RR"

* Dino Jelusick (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, DIRTY SHIRLEY, ANIMAL DRIVE) - Vocals

* Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, THE GUESS WHO) - Bass

* Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, WINERY DOGS, BPMD, DREAM THEATER) - Drums

* Marta Demmel (BLEEDING THROUGH) - Keyboards, Piano, Vocoder

* Julie Belanger Roy (GONE IN APRIL) - Violin, Viola

* Phil Demmel (VIO-LENCE, MACHINE HEAD) - Guitar

Mixed by Juan Urteaga

Video by Grey Haven Media

