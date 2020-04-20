Former KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA's BI*AS Writes And Records New Song 'Unsavory' While In Quarantine

Video footage of BI*AS, the band featuring former KORN drummer David Silveria, performing a new song called "Unsavory" while in quarantine can be seen below.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of "Unsavory", BI*AS said: "Here is our new song 'UNSAVORY'. Written and recorded for 'Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge' with NO STUDIO and NO PRODUCER.

"We had a blast writing, recording, mixing and filming this song! Hope you all enjoy it!

"PLAY, SHARE AND REPEAT!!!"

BI*AS's forthcoming EP was recently recorded with producer Chris Collier (PRONG, KXM).

David is joined in the Orange County, California-based group by bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin and singer Rich Nguyen.

Silveria, Dorame and Taback previously played together in CORE 10, which "imploded" in 2018 after releasing a couple of singles and playing a number of local shows.

Taback said about BI*AS: "We received hundreds of submissions from all over the world and heard a lot of amazingly talented people. Rich came in and we just instantly vibed. The songs flowed without a hitch. We were able to get a lot done with him in a very short span of time."

Added Dorame: "I felt that he immediately connected with what we are trying to portray musically; he fit right in. His style is unique, yet familiar enough to be the perfect voice for our music."

Silveria concurred. "Rich's work ethic drives us all to work harder in the studio; it's amazing," he said.

BI*AS made a big splash with its first single, "Pity", which came out in January 2019. The track rapidly reached No. 23 on the Billboard (BDS) Indicator chart and No. 9 on the Foundations (SMR) chart.

"The lyrics that I write are both personal and abstract. Every song I write has two meanings; mine and your interpretation," Nguyen told OC Weekly. "I try to write my lyrics vague enough for people to relate to and form their own opinions. However, if you know me personally, you may be able to figure what I'm talking about, maybe."

"This band doesn't feel like work; it feels like getting together with buddies and just having fun," Silveria added. "This is how it should be."

As for the name of the band, Silveria said: "We chose BI*AS because everyone has their own opinions and preferences that influence their actions in some way or the other. Whether we know it or not, we all have our own version of bias." Nguyen added: "It's also short and simple."

