Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Says Some Older Musicians May Be Forced To Retire Early Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

In a new brand new interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick expressed his fear that the collapse of the touring industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic might force some older players to quit the business entirely.

"The reality of that is very, very real in the sense that it might come down to people making a decision, 'Well, I don't wanna retire,' but if it meant putting my life in jeopardy potentially, I might have to consider that,'" he said. "And I've had these conversations — I'm 66 — with people that I respect, from my business guy, the accountant guy, and from friends that are doctors. And no one knows where this is really going is the feedback I get for me. But right now I don't have to make a decision, so I don't want to, but if I had to retire in the traditional sense, I'd still be active. But I certainly don't know the next time it would be safe for me to travel and perform. Maybe even if you're in your 50s, you might have to look at that differently, because apparently this virus is very confusing, and I know that from the doctors that I know. No one is really immune. The information about this thing has been difficult to keep up with, because it keeps changing, sadly. So I do think that everyone has to learn new ways to be in touch with their fans and do things. Certainly, this idea of a drive-in concert, we know that's probably the most safe thing you can do, although that doesn't really sound like a concert to me — that sounds like a movie, with the kids."

Concerts around the world have been canceled and postponed in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, with no clear date as to when they might resume.

In early April, Dr. Ezekiel "Zeke" Emanuel, one of the key architects of the Affordable Care Act and a special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told The New York Times that he doesn't anticipate it to be safe to return to concerts, sporting events and other mass public gatherings until the fall of 2021.

Entertainers, crew and other workers in the industry have already lost billions of dollars as a result of COVID-19-related cancelations, representing only a small fraction of the financial devastation that will be experienced by workers in the sector as cancelations continue to roll in.

In 1984, Bruce joined KISS, where he remained as their lead guitarist for more than a decade, accompanying the band on the "Animalize" tour and continuing with the band until the 1996 reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning KISS's historic 45-year career.

Kulick joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to perform with the group to this day.