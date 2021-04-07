Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Announces 'Live In Las Vegas' Livestream Event

April 7, 2021 0 Comments

Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Announces 'Live In Las Vegas' Livestream Event

Former KISS and current GRAND FUNK RAILROAD guitarist Bruce Kulick will host a livestream event later this month. Dubbed "Bruce Kulick Live In Las Vegas", the show will be filmed at the Marquee Club's Library inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and will see Kulick joined by his wife Lisa, as well as his longtime collaborator Todd Kerns, who is best known as the bassist of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS. They will perform music from KISS along with songs made famous by THE ROLLING STONES, THE BEATLES, THE WHO, Elvis Presley and more.

Get your virtual ticket now for $15 to watch the premiere on April 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will be available for purchase and to enjoy until the end of April.

Last December, Kulick hosted another livestream event, "Kissmas Masquerade", during which he played an acoustic KISS set accompanied by Kerns.

In November 2019, Kulick celebrated the 35th anniversary of his first shows with KISS by performing a six-song "Animalize" medley on the "Kiss Kruise" with a band that consisted of Kerns and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS drummer Brent Fitz along with bassist/vocalist Zach Throne. The foursome's set also included other '80s and '90s songs that KISS rarely, if ever, played live.

Kulick joined KISS in 1984, soon after then-guitarist Mark St. John left the band after being diagnosed with Reiter's Syndrome, a form of inflammatory arthritis. He recorded five studio albums with the group — "Asylum", "Crazy Nights", "Hot In The Shade", "Revenge" and "Carnival Of Souls" — and can also be heard on the band's "Alive III" and "Kiss Unplugged" live sets. He joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2001 and continues to serve as the band's lead guitarist today.

Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology - Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the DVDs spanning KISS's historic five-decade career.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).