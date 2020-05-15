Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Admits He Fears Coronavirus Exposure 'To A Degree'

Former KISS and current GRAND FUNK RAILROAD guitarist Bruce Kulick spoke to Daniel Sarkissian about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"First of all, do I fear the virus? Yeah, I'm 66; I've had some health issues in my life, which is not uncommon," Bruce said (see video below). "Do I wanna I get this thing? No. Do I fear it? To a degree.

"As much as I listen to the news, which means I get some of the political stuff, which hits me to the point where my head explodes, I have some really dear doctor friends, who are on the front lines; I have some chemist friends… And actually, through my wife's son, who's married to a wonderful girl who's very bright, her mom's an infectious disease person… There's people — scientists — that I'm telling you I can talk to. And I know a few KISS fans who are chemists and things like that. So, they are not politically opinionated; they're talking science about this virus… So I've always felt like I've been pretty well informed and maybe more than your average person that may not have access to that.

"Honestly, I've been working very, very hard to really imagine something like this in my lifetime; I never did," he continued. "And it's been, at first, a lot of emotional stress and then acceptance and then trying to figure out, well, how do I make the most of this and at the same time hopefully flourish, or at least lessen the pain of not having the income that a musician like myself gets from traveling and working and performing live. But it's really driven me to work very hard. I try to focus by keeping busy, trying to take advantage of a lot of things that would be something that I can do at home as opposed to bookending my life with travel gigs and events. So it's been a new world of arranging all that."

In 1984, Bruce joined KISS, where he remained as their lead guitarist for more than a decade, accompanying the band on the "Animalize" tour and continuing with the band until the 1996 reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning KISS's historic 45-year career.

Kulick joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to perform with the group to this day.

