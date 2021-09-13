Former JOURNEY Singer STEVE PERRY Is Auctioning Off His 'Favorite Car' For Charity

Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry is doing his bit for charity by putting up a classic car from his own collection.

A 1979 Mercedes 450 SL, which is said to have been Perry's "favorite car", is being auctioned off via Capital City Auto Auction. According to the Capital City web site, Steve would drive the vehicle "to and from all the JOURNEY writing, recording, and rehearsal sessions back in the day. Many songs were written by Steve while driving this car. Steve called it 'Windshield Song Writing.'"

Included in this package:

* 1979 Mercedes 450 SL convertible

* Custom Made Tuxedo Tails Jacket worn by Steve Perry during many past concert performances

* "The Season", Steve Perry's new 2021 holiday album, autographed by Steve

Proxy bidding is available now, or you can bid during the live Internet auction starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 23.

Proceeds from the auction will directly support the Junior Giants program, which provides a free, noncompetitive baseball and softball program for nearly 24,000 kids, ages 5-18, across 88 leagues in under-resourced communities. Working together with local agencies, families and volunteers, Junior Giants provides assistance to targeted community initiatives in the areas of education, health and violence prevention.

Perry's first solo album in more than two decades, "Traces", was released in October 2018 via Fantasy Records (a division of Concord Records/UMG). He credited his late girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, who died more than seven years ago, with helping him want to sing again; she'd made him promise he wouldn't go back into isolation when she passed.

Perry dated Nash for nearly two years before she died in December 2012 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. He mourned for two years, and then began recording again.

Upon its release, "Traces" was met with wide acclaim and tremendous excitement from fans and critics all over the world. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at No. 6, Perry's highest debut as a solo artist and earned the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer his best-ever chart entries in the U.K., Germany, Canada and Japan.

Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2017. The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.