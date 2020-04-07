Former IGNITE Singer ZOLTÁN 'ZOLI' TÉGLÁS Launches OCEAN HILLS

OCEAN HILLS, the new alternative rock band featuring former IGNITE singer Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás, has inked a deal with AFM Records. OCEAN HILLS' debut album will be released later in the year.

Téglás was the voice of melodic hardcore band IGNITE for 25 years, but recently left the group to pursue his passions in music and animal rescue. Téglás, who was also the frontman for PENNYWISE and the MISFITS, has a nice resume of acting in Hollywood movies ("Terminator: Dark Fate" [2019], "The Alienist" [TV series – 2020], "Spectral" [2016], "Tyrant" [TV series - 2015, 2016], "Argo 2" [2015]) and is known as an activist for animal rights and environmental protection for many years. He has been an activist and board member for such organizations as Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and Beagle Freedom Project. Zoli has his own non-profit Pelican Rescue Team.

The upcoming album is everything Zoli was hoping to achieve musically.

"These songs come from the heart," he says. "The songs are great, the musicianship is amazing, the guitar solos are incredible, and the vocals are melodic and hard hitting. Rock anthem stuff!"

Joining Zoli in OCEAN HILLS are Peter Lukacs (lead guitar), Daniel Szebenyi (keyboards and bass) and Reinder Oldenburger (rhythm guitar).

OCEAN HILLS is a daring new endeavor - a brand new start, but with the experience of countless tours and recording sessions behind them all as full-time professional musicians. OCEAN HILLS' music feels like a vacation: it re-energizes, makes you reflect and feel good — but it's not superficial or insignificant. There's a subliminal, yearning element to the songs and it's obvious that someone poured his heart and soul out to create this outstanding record. It's just great rock n roll!

AFM label manager Nils Wasko states: "A fantastic signing that we did, an artist you only sign every 10 years as a label. We will now unlock all doors together and use the almost 25 years of company history and experience to build OCEAN HILLS — from zero to hero!"

