Former ICED EARTH Vocalist MATT BARLOW Performs Acoustic Version Of 'I Died For You' (Video)

March 24, 2020 0 Comments

Former ICED EARTH Vocalist MATT BARLOW Performs Acoustic Version Of 'I Died For You' (Video)

A new video of former ICED EARTH vocalist Matt Barlow performing an acoustic version of the band's song "I Died For You" can be seen below. The track originally appeared on ICED EARTH's fourth album, 1996's "The Dark Saga".

Barlow posted the video on his Facebook page and included the following message: Brothers and Sisters! I wanted to see if I could raise some spirits and join my fellow musicians in solidarity, by performing a fan-favorite ICED EARTH tune in a lonesome cowboy style. I’m obviously not Jon Schaffer on guitar, but I hope you can still find joy my performance. Please keep all of my friends and family (musicians, sound techs, guitar techs, drum techs, road crews, tour managers, etc.) in your hearts and minds, as they will likely be hit very hard by all of the shutdowns. Helping where you can, will be greatly appreciated!"

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Current ICED EARTH singer Stu Block (formerly of INTO ETERNITY) made his live debut with the band in November 2011.

ICED EARTH's latest album, "Incorruptible", came out in June 2017 via Century Media.

I Died For You - Lonesome Cowboy Version

Brothers and Sisters!

I wanted to see if I could raise some spirits and join my fellow musicians in solidarity, by performing a fan-favorite Iced Earth tune in a lonesome cowboy style. I’m obviously not Jon Schaffer on guitar, but I hope you can still find joy my performance. Please keep all of my friends and family (musicians, sound techs, guitar techs, drum techs, road crews, tour managers, etc.) in your hearts and minds, as they will likely be hit very hard by all of the shutdowns. Helping where you can, will be greatly appreciated! ?

#musicianshelpingmusicians
#lonesomecowboy
#threechordmonty
#icedearth
#idiedforyou

Posted by Matthew Barlow (Official) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).