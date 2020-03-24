Former ICED EARTH Vocalist MATT BARLOW Performs Acoustic Version Of 'I Died For You' (Video)

A new video of former ICED EARTH vocalist Matt Barlow performing an acoustic version of the band's song "I Died For You" can be seen below. The track originally appeared on ICED EARTH's fourth album, 1996's "The Dark Saga".

Barlow posted the video on his Facebook page and included the following message: Brothers and Sisters! I wanted to see if I could raise some spirits and join my fellow musicians in solidarity, by performing a fan-favorite ICED EARTH tune in a lonesome cowboy style. I’m obviously not Jon Schaffer on guitar, but I hope you can still find joy my performance. Please keep all of my friends and family (musicians, sound techs, guitar techs, drum techs, road crews, tour managers, etc.) in your hearts and minds, as they will likely be hit very hard by all of the shutdowns. Helping where you can, will be greatly appreciated!"

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Current ICED EARTH singer Stu Block (formerly of INTO ETERNITY) made his live debut with the band in November 2011.

ICED EARTH's latest album, "Incorruptible", came out in June 2017 via Century Media.

