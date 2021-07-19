Former HANOI ROCKS Bassist SAMI YAFFA To Release 'The Innermost Journey To Your Outermost Mind' Solo Album

July 19, 2021 0 Comments

Former HANOI ROCKS Bassist SAMI YAFFA To Release 'The Innermost Journey To Your Outermost Mind' Solo Album

Sami Yaffa, best known for his work with NEW YORK DOLLS, Michael Monroe's band and HANOI ROCKS, will release his first solo album, "The Innermost Journey To Your Outermost Mind", on September 3 via Livewire/Cargo Records.

Yaffa has had a long and unique career as a musician. He played at the tender age of 16 on the Finnish punk legends PELLE MILJOONA OY's legendary album "Moottoritie On Kuuma". As an original member of the band HANOI ROCKS (1980-1985), he recorded five albums with the group and toured the world extensively until the tragic events that ended the flight of the pioneering band. HANOI ROCKS became a major influence on many bands that later became huge, like GUNS N' ROSES and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

After the breakup of HANOI, Yaffa played with JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS, the legendary NEW YORK DOLLS, the Swedish rock and roll machine THE HELLACOPTERS and many more artists. Sami began playing with HANOI ROCKS singer Michael Monroe again in 2010, a collaboration that continues to this day. But now it's time to put out an album under his own name.

"The idea for the solo album started to take shape a few years back," Sami said. "I had written music for the NEW YORK DOLLS and the Michael Monroe band, but a lot of the songs and ideas were starting to sound more like me than the other bands."

Track listing:

01. Armageddon Together
02. Selling Me Shit
03. Fortunate One
04. Rotten Roots
05. Germinator
06. Down At St. Joe's
07. I Can't Stand It
08. You Gimme Fever
09. The Last Time
10. Look Ahead
11. Cancel The End Of The World

Recording lineup:

* Sami Yaffa (HANOI ROCKS, MICHAEL MONROE, NEW YORK DOLLS) - Vocals, Bass Guitar
* Rich Jones (MICHAEL MONROE) - Guitar
* Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) - Guitar
* Rane Raitsikka (SMACK) - Guitar
* Timo Kaltio (IZZY STRADLIN, CHEAP AND NASTY) - Guitar
* Janne Haavisto - Drums

What kind of music does Yaffa then release under his own name? Versatile.

"I've always loved the music of the bands like THE CLASH and THE ROLLING STONES," he said. "They can play country, funk, reggae and rock 'n' roll, and still sound like themselves. I wanted the same kind of versatility for my own album." The LP has influences on a fairly wide scale, but it hardly surprises those who have followed Yaffa's career: in addition to his own music career, he has been seen getting to know the musical cultures of different parts of the world as a host of the "Sami Yaffa: Soundtracker" TV series. However, the beating heart of the album is in rock 'n' roll and punk.

Even though it's a solo album, Yaffa mentions a few of names without whom the album wouldn't have been completed. One being drummer Janne Haavisto, with whom Sami first played as a teenager. And the other being his Michael Monroe bandmate Rich Jones who co-wrote a bulk of the songs with Sami. Also STONE SOUR guitarist Christian Martucci and SMACK guitarist Rane played an important role in the creation of the album.

Yaffa is ready to hit the road after the release of the album with a lineup of Janne Haavisto on drums, Mikko "Linde" Lindström (HIM) on guitar and Janne "Burton" Puurtinen (HIM) on keyboards.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).