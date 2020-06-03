Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL Covers SOUNDGARDEN, ASIA And More On 'Barefoot 3' EP

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SONS OF APOLLO guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal will release a new acoustic EP of cover songs, "Barefoot 3" on June 5 exclusively via Bandcamp.

"Barefoot 3" takes the "Barefoot" series up a notch, with intricate guitar arrangements, big backing vocals, and drummer Kyle Hughes.

Track listing:

01. Sleepwalking (BUMBLEFOOT acoustic cover)

02. Tiny Dancer (ELTON JOHN acoustic cover)

03. The Day I Tried To Live (SOUNDGARDEN acoustic cover)

04. Only Time Will Tell (ASIA acoustic cover)

05. Come On Eileen (DEXYS MIDNIGHT RUNNERS acoustic cover)

06. Tell Me Something Good (RUFUS & CHAKA KHAN acoustic cover)

Check out audio samples in the YouTube clip below.

Last month, Bumblefoot released "Barefoot 2", featuring acoustic covers of songs by IRON MAIDEN, BILLY JOEL, THE POLICE, THE YOUNG RASCALS and PAUL MCCARTNEY.

In April, Thal released a new instrumental song called "Planetary Lockdown" which he said was "inspired by [the] feeling of urgency" during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thal joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006, replacing Buckethead. He played with the band for eight years and performed on "Chinese Democracy". He has also released nine full-length solo albums over the past 23 years, most recently 2015's "Little Brother Is Watching", which was reissued on CD and vinyl in August 2017 by MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.

Three years ago, Thal said that he agonized over his decision to leave GUNS N' ROSES, explaining that he "wanted it to be something that [he] knew it wasn't ever gonna be."

Thal never officially announced his departure from the GN'R, but a source confirmed to Detroit music writer Gary Graff back in 2015 that the guitarist had been out since the end of the band's second Las Vegas residency in 2014.

SONS OF APOLLO, which also features drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and bassist Billy Sheehan), released its second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20), in January via InsideOut Music/Sony.

Photo courtesy of SONS OF APOLLO's web site

