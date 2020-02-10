Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist GILBY CLARKE Returns With New Single 'Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder'

Former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke has released a brand-new single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder", via Golden Robot Records. A true stormer of a track in pure Gilby fashion, it is rock and roll doused in the influences that run through Gilby's veins. It is a song that is set to become a true anthem and longtime fan favorite.

A year ago when his deal with Golden Robot was announced, Clarke's first solo album in 15 years, "The Gospel Truth", was supposed to arrive before the end of 2019. There has been no update on a possible release date for the effort.

At last year's NAMM show in in Anaheim, California, Clarke stated about the long delay in getting his new solo album completed: "For me, I can't do a record unless I feel good about the songs. I wanna make a record that I wanna listen to. So, these songs I'm really excited about. They're new songs. It really is classic rock. There's really nothing new on it — it's just a new version of what I like to do, which is loud guitars, man. So, I went in there. I used guys like Kenny Aronoff on drums, Steve Perkins — some really great players. I played all the guitars and did all the singing on it. But I think it's good — I think it's a good fresh approach on classic rock, really."

Gilby has spent the last few years working on the disc, which will reportedly feature members of Clarke's solo band, EJ Curse (bass/vocals) and Troy Patrick Farrell (drums/vocals).

Clarke replaced founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin in the GUNS lineup in 1991, during the "Use Your Illusion" tour, and stayed with the band for three years. After exiting GUNS N' ROSES, Clarke continued as a producer and solo artist, while also playing in SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA, HEART and other acts.

Clarke released his solo debut, "Pawnshop Guitars", in 1994.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower



