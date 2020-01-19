Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Strikes Plea Deal In DUI Case

According to TMZ, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba has struck a plea deal in connection with his July 2018 DUI arrest.
The 47-year-old musician, who was also involved with Nikki Sixx's SIXX: A.M. project, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, reported the State Attorney's Office in Livingston County, Illinois. In return, prosecutors dropped a separate charge of running a stop sign.
Ashba was sentenced to 24 months of court-supervised probation and 30 hours of community service. He must also submit to alcohol treatment, pay an undisclosed fine, and attend meetings where victims of DUIs tell their stories.
Ashba was pulled over in July 2018 in Fairbury, Illinois for failing to stop at a stop sign. Since the guitarist allegedly showed signs of impairment, officers gave him field sobriety tests, which he apparently failed, so he was arrested and taken to jail.
Ashba, who lives in Las Vegas, was raised in Fairbury, where he returned at the time of the arrest to attend the 29th running of the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. He also reportedly performed the U.S. national anthem at the event.
DJ joined GUNS N' ROSES in March 2009 following the departure of Robin Finck. He exited the group six years later, saying in a statement that he was leaving GUNS N' ROSES "to dedicate myself to my band SIXX: A.M., my adoring wife and family, and to the many new adventures that the future holds for me."
In 2018, Ashba launched a brand new project called PYROMANTIC.
Photo credit: Michael Pool
Guns N' Roses Ex-Guitarist DJ Ashba Arrested for DUI https://t.co/bykb6cIAsm
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 30, 2018
COMMENTS
