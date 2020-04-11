Former GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT To Release New Solo Instrumental Song On Tuesday

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SONS OF APOLLO guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal will release a new instrumental song on April 14. A short preview clip is available below.
Thal joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006, replacing Buckethead. He played with the band for eight years and performed on "Chinese Democracy". He has also released nine full-length solo albums over the past 23 years, most recently 2015's "Little Brother Is Watching", which was reissued on CD and vinyl in August 2017 by MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.
Three years ago, Thal said that he agonized over his decision to leave GUNS N' ROSES, explaining that he "wanted it to be something that [he] knew it wasn't ever gonna be."
Thal never officially announced his departure from the GN'R, but a source confirmed to Detroit music writer Gary Graff back in 2015 that the guitarist had been out since the end of the band's second Las Vegas residency in 2014.
SONS OF APOLLO, which also features drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and bassist Billy Sheehan), released its second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20), in January via InsideOut Music/Sony.
NEW BUMBLEFOOT
INSTRUMENTAL SONG
APRIL 14th
STAY TUNED!
・
・
・#Bumblefoot #RonThal #RonBumblefootThal @bumblefoot #instrumental #song #Planetary #Lockdown #preview #clip
・
?: Tommy Quirk pic.twitter.com/Y2mciwJPF6
— Bumblefoot (@bumblefoot) April 11, 2020
