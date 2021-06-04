Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM Sells Los Angeles Home For $3 Million

According to Architectural Digest, former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum recently sold a six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Los Angeles for $3 million.
Set back behind hedges, the 3,966-square-foot Spanish Colonial Duplex was built in 1929 and bears a resemblance to Chateau Marmont. Located in the most prime section of L.A.'s Beverly Grove neighborhood, this property is walking distance to the finest shops and restaurants that Melrose Ave and Beverly Blvd. have to offer. Each unit is comprised of three bedrooms and generous living spaces spanning nearly 2,000 square feet.
World-renowned designer Ryan Saghian was tasked with redesigning the property while maintaining its architectural integrity and countless original details. There is a separate back house that has been converted into a full music studio. Other amenities include a whole house water filtration system, original fountain, vintage lighting, fireplaces, manicured gardens, koi pond, security cameras and more.
Property records indicate that Sorum purchased the house in 2004 for $1.15 million.
Sorum and his wife also own a house in Palm Springs, where they have spent most of their time in recent years.
Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).
Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.
Matt's long-awaited autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", will arrive on September 7 via Rare Bird Books after being delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Double Talkin' Jive" will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook, including a signed limited-edition hardcover with vinyl audiobook bundle, narrated and performed with music by Sorum. Signed preorders bundles ship August 2021. Trade hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats will be available wherever books are sold in September.
