Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM Enjoys Spending Time At Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former GUNS N' ROSES and THE CULT drummer Matt Sorum was interviewed on AXS TV's newest web series, "At Home And Social Online". Asked if he is "going stir crazy" not being able to tour during the coronavirus pandemic, Sorum said (see video below): "I haven't been on the road as much lately as in my formative years and in my bigger bands. When I was in VELVET REVOLVER, we'd stay out for 18 months straight and then not come home at all. You get into a bit of a road thing — I call it my 'road legs' — and I love it. I went out with Billy Gibbons [ZZ TOP], and he's been on the road for 50 years. I call every day to make sure he's okay, 'cause he's the kind of guy that I worry about not being on the road. Slash [GUNS N' ROSES], same thing — Slash loves to tour. Lemmy from MOTÖRHEAD… They all love to tour. I'm a little bit different. I like being at home. I've got my dogs. I like my home life. So I've chosen to do more entrepreneurial stuff. I'm involved in charity work. I've got my band called KINGS OF CHAOS, which I invite my friends to come play — Dee Snider, Sebastian [Bach]… So it's fun — it's fun for us, 'cause we love to get together and tell stories, of course, and hang out."

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", which was previously due in April and was subsequently pushed back to early July, will now arrive in late summer or early fall.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

Photo credit: Michael Segal

