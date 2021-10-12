Former GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS Launches LAND OF GYPSIES

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from LAND OF GYPSIES on December 10. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Shattered", can be seen below.

LAND OF GYPSIES, formerly known as GANG OF SOULS, is a new Los Angeles-based band featuring an artistic union between vocalist Terry Ilous (XYZ, ex-GREAT WHITE) and producer and bassist Fabrizio Grossi (Glenn Hughes, SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE, Eric Gales). Rounding out the lineup are Serge Simic (THE SLAM, SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE) on guitar and Tony Morra on drums. The band spent a wealth of time during the pandemic in 2020 working on and developing its sound. Their target was to write music leaning towards a classic hard rock sound with unforgettable melodies and a solid bluesy background to compliment Ilous's stellar vocals.

Ilous says: "My entire career has been about creating the best music I possibly can for the fans. LAND OF GYPSIES allows me to focus on the music and to grow as an artist, while also being able to expand my work both nationally and internationally. I am extremely honored to join such an amazing roster of talent. Expect to hear a lot more from me and Frontiers moving forward."

Grossi adds: "I am really excited to work with my buddies Serge, Tony and Terry on this new adventure called LAND OF GYPSIES. Terry is the centerpiece and I am sure hell turn even more heads than what he's been admirably doing since XYZ's debut and when he was with GREAT WHITE. He's an amazing singer and a hell of a funny guy. I am glad the public will be able to get to know this other side of him. This record represents the type of straight-ahead rock music that really makes us move. There won't be any frills and sweetness, that I can promise, but lots of balls-out groove, loud guitars and soulful melodies."

Musically, LAND OF GYPSIES music leans toward a classic hard rock sound with unforgettable melodies and a solid bluesy background. Think BAD COMPANY meets early FOREIGNER, but with more current production.

Track listing:

01. Believe

02. Shattered

03. Trouble

04. Give Me Love

05. Somewhere Down The Line

06. Rescue Me

07. Ordinary Man

08. Run Away

09. Long Summer Day

10. Rambling Man

11. Get It Right

Recording lineup:

Terry Ilous - Lead & backing vocals

Serge Simic - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Fabrizio "Fab" Grossi – Bass

AJ Morra - Drums & Percussions

Eric Ragno - Hammond, Wurly & Rhodes

Jeff Northrup - Additional guitars on "Somewhere Down The Line"

Ilous joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door in July 2018 and replaced with Mitch Malloy.

