Former GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS Launches LAND OF GYPSIES

October 12, 2021 0 Comments

Former GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS Launches LAND OF GYPSIES

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from LAND OF GYPSIES on December 10. The official music video for the disc's first single, "Shattered", can be seen below.

LAND OF GYPSIES, formerly known as GANG OF SOULS, is a new Los Angeles-based band featuring an artistic union between vocalist Terry Ilous (XYZ, ex-GREAT WHITE) and producer and bassist Fabrizio Grossi (Glenn Hughes, SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE, Eric Gales). Rounding out the lineup are Serge Simic (THE SLAM, SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE) on guitar and Tony Morra on drums. The band spent a wealth of time during the pandemic in 2020 working on and developing its sound. Their target was to write music leaning towards a classic hard rock sound with unforgettable melodies and a solid bluesy background to compliment Ilous's stellar vocals.

Ilous says: "My entire career has been about creating the best music I possibly can for the fans. LAND OF GYPSIES allows me to focus on the music and to grow as an artist, while also being able to expand my work both nationally and internationally. I am extremely honored to join such an amazing roster of talent. Expect to hear a lot more from me and Frontiers moving forward."

Grossi adds: "I am really excited to work with my buddies Serge, Tony and Terry on this new adventure called LAND OF GYPSIES. Terry is the centerpiece and I am sure hell turn even more heads than what he's been admirably doing since XYZ's debut and when he was with GREAT WHITE. He's an amazing singer and a hell of a funny guy. I am glad the public will be able to get to know this other side of him. This record represents the type of straight-ahead rock music that really makes us move. There won't be any frills and sweetness, that I can promise, but lots of balls-out groove, loud guitars and soulful melodies."

Musically, LAND OF GYPSIES music leans toward a classic hard rock sound with unforgettable melodies and a solid bluesy background. Think BAD COMPANY meets early FOREIGNER, but with more current production.

Track listing:

01. Believe
02. Shattered
03. Trouble
04. Give Me Love
05. Somewhere Down The Line
06. Rescue Me
07. Ordinary Man
08. Run Away
09. Long Summer Day
10. Rambling Man
11. Get It Right

Recording lineup:

Terry Ilous - Lead & backing vocals
Serge Simic - Lead and Rhythm Guitars
Fabrizio "Fab" Grossi – Bass
AJ Morra - Drums & Percussions
Eric Ragno - Hammond, Wurly & Rhodes
Jeff Northrup - Additional guitars on "Somewhere Down The Line"

Ilous joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door in July 2018 and replaced with Mitch Malloy.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).