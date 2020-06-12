Former GREAT WHITE Singer JACK RUSSELL Covers STEPPENWOLF's 'Born To Be Wild' (Video)

June 12, 2020 0 Comments

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell and guitarist Robby Lochner have recorded a cover version of the STEPPENWOLF classic "Born To Be Wild". A quarantine-style music video for the track can be seen below.

Says Robby: "This incredible song was originally recorded by STEPPENWOLF and became famous in the movie 'Easy Rider'. Jack and I had a fun doing our own version of the song."

Joining Russell and Lochner for the recording were bassist Rick Travis and drummer Geoff Reed.

The clip was created by Jaymz Eberly of Eberly Productions.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE released an acoustic album, "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes" on May 1 via Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc..

"Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes" sees former Russell revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of their biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me". Aided by the likes of Lochner (who also produced and mixed the album), longtime GREAT WHITE bassist Tony Montana (now on guitar), bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszer, these songs have been stripped to their emotional core, spotlighting the intensely passionate story at the heart of each song.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's debut LP, "He Saw It Comin'", was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

Russell was fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009). He sued his onetime bandmates the following year over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Mark Kendall, Michael Lardie and Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

