Former FLYLEAF Singer LACEY STURM Sets Release Date For New Solo Single, 'The Decree'

Former FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm will release a new solo single, "The Decree", to digital outlets on May 15. A second single, "State Of Me", will follow later in the year.
Sturm performed both "The Decree" and "State Of Me" during her fall 2019 tour.
Lacey and her husband Josh Sturm discussed the two tracks during a live chat with fans on Instagram and Facebook Live earlier in the month. They also played acoustic versions of two songs: "Rot", from Lacey's debut solo album, "Life Screams"; and the FLYLEAF track "Fully Alive".
Sturm previously revealed that she had collaborated with SKILLET's Korey Cooper for her upcoming second solo album.
"Life Screams" was released in February 2016 via Followspot Records with The Fuel Music distribution. The record featured collaborations with Cooper, husband/guitarist Josh Sturm, and Grammy Award-winning writer and producer David Hodges. A 12-song album, "Reflect Love Back: Soundtrack Vol 1", followed in 2019, featuring songs written and recorded by Lacey and Josh Sturm as a soundtrack for a 12-week video series, Reflect Love Back.
Sturm recently collaborated on a track for BREAKING BENJAMIN's "Aurora" album, a collection of reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs. Sturm also leads a busy post-FLYLEAF life as an author, motivational speaker and happily married mother of three.
Sturm left FLYLEAF in October 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, 2014's "Between The Stars", before exiting.
05.15.20 #Lacey2020 #thedecree pic.twitter.com/pKx93DIwVS
— Lacey Sturm (@LaceySturm) April 22, 2020
COMMENTS
