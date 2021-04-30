Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK Guests On CORY MARKS's 'Blame It On The Double' Single

Critically acclaimed country-rock artist Cory Marks has released a new high-energy, rock-heavy single, "Blame It On The Double", which is a collaboration with THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly of and former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook. The track, available via Better Noise Music, is a reimagined version of the original, a laid-back country anthem that appeared on Marks's debut album "Who I Am", released in 2020.

The trio of collaborators, all hailing from Canada originally, teamed up for a special music video for the song, which also premiered today. The cinematic visual takes place at a drive-in, painting the full range of celebratory and trouble-making sentiments in the song's lyrics, and it also includes footage from the upcoming horror-thriller film "The Retaliators" (coming later this year from Better Noise Films). The track, lending itself to the anything-can-happen vibe of the underworld presented in the film's story, will appear on its original soundtrack, which also features some of the biggest names in rock, including PAPA ROACH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ESCAPE THE FATE and more. Audiences will also be able to see Marks on screen in the feature, as he makes his acting debut via a very special cameo.

Of the new release, Marks said: "'Blame It On The Double' is the perfect country-rock anthem going into the weekend. I grew up on Merle Haggard, Waylon, PANTERA and Ozzy, and I think this song really reflects those influences. It has that country storyline, soulful vocals, and a rock edge and attitude that makes it stand out and show you the range of who I am as an artist. And I couldn't have accomplished that without Tyler and Jason, who both really brought that epic rock energy. We had a lot of fun shooting this video in L.A. together. I'm also excited for everyone to see the song (and me!) in 'The Retaliators', as it really takes on a new life in the context of the film."

Connolly said: "I love what Cory is doing. I think he is the future of outlaw country music. When asked to be on this track, I jumped at the chance."

Hook commented: "I feel honored to be asked to contribute to this fantastic song written by my dear friends Cory Marks and Kevin Churko."

The release of the new Marks single comes fresh off the announcement of the Canada gold certification of his breakout single "Outlaws & Outsiders", featuring Ivan Moody of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars of MÖTLEY CRÜE. A global hit with over 33 million streams worldwide and featured in the "Sno Babies" movie soundtrack, the successful crossover track launched Marks's rise to fame in both the U.S. and Canada over the past year.

Marks is currently at work on his sophomore studio album and is excited to get back out on the road once live music comes back.

