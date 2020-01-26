Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES: Why I Don't Read BLABBERMOUTH.NET Comments Anymore

In a brand new interview with MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's has "No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn" podcast, former EXODUS singer Rob Dukes spoke of his distaste for Internet haters, especially those who criticize his personal appearance instead of only taking issue with his musical contributions. Dukes said (hear audio below): "If someone says to me, 'Hey, man, I just don't like your voice.' I'll be, 'Okay. That's fine.' But if someone says, 'You're a fat fucking loser,' go fuck yourself. You can suck my dick, because fuck off. That's not an opinion — that's you just being a dick for being a dick. If you don't like my vocals, if you don't like the way my voice is, then that's fine, man. Just go listen to the older [EXODUS] stuff. But if you wanna go on Blabbermouth and shit on me, then that's fine. Whatever. I don't care. You're not gonna affect my fucking life, because I know that if I put my resume of my life experience up against yours, you're gonna come up short. Unless you're Tom Araya [SLAYER] writing on the Blabbermouth message board, then fuck off. Now, when there are certain people that told me certain things, that was enough. Like when Kerry King [SLAYER] said, 'Dude, you're the best thing that's ever happened to EXODUS.' When he told me that, after we played with them at Hellfest that year, the last time I saw Jeff Hanneman [late SLAYER guitarist] before he got sick, when he said that to me, I stopped listening… I don't think I've been on Blabbermouth since. I don't think I've ever listened to another fucking comment by anybody ever again."

Dukes joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005), "The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007), "Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010). He was dismissed in 2014 and replaced by a returning Steve "Zetro" Souza.

Rob told Flynn that he still looks back on his time in EXODUS fondly. He explained: "To have [EXODUS guitarist] Gary Holt, this creative juggernaut of a human being — 'cause he's so fucking creative, and he kept it going for so long — for him to choose me out of all the people he could have chosen… 'Cause he could have gone out and got — there were thousands of people who would have left their current gig to come do this. But he chose me — he saw something, and he let me just be myself. And I'm eternally grateful for that. And for the 10 years that I did it, it was a phenomenal time of my life."

Three years after he was fired from EXODUS, Dukes performed with the band during its July 2017 concert in San Francisco, California. He sang several songs with the group on the second of EXODUS's two-night stint at The Chapel in what marked the band's first headlining Bay Area club shows since late 2013.

Dukes currently resides in Arizona, where he reportedly works as a mechanic specializing in car restoration.

