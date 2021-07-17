Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES Drops New GENERATION KILL Song 'Rat King'

GENERATION KILL, the band featuring former EXODUS frontman Rob Dukes, has released the official music video for a new song called "Rat King". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "MKUltra", due on September 27 via Blood Blast Distribution.

Dukes commented: "I watched the documentary 'Rats' by filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, and it impacted me so much that I was immediately inspired to write a song about rats, maggots, and roaches taking over the planet Earth. Shortly after finishing the lyrics, our guitarist Jay Velez just so happened to send me the music he had been working on and it ended up matching perfectly with the lyrics. Feedback on the song so far has been overwhelmingly positive and I think our fans are gonna really dig it."

GENERATION KILL was formed by Dukes in New York City in 2008. Rob, on hiatus from touring with EXODUS, wanted to funnel his excess creative energy and aggression into something new. After the inclusion of Jason Trenczer, Lou Lehman and Sam Inzerra, the band began writing and recording its first album, "Red, White, & Blood", featuring several singles, including "Feast For The Wolves" and "Hate" as well as a cover of the NINE INCH NAILS track "Wish" which enjoyed heavy radio rotation.

Due to creative differences with Inzerra and the untimely death of guitarist Lou Lehman, Jay Velez and Jim DeMaria (HEATHEN) joined and began recording GENERATION KILL's sophomore album, "We're All Gonna Die", with renowned producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED). Shortly after its release, the band embarked on a European tour with fellow EXODUS member Lee Altus's band HEATHEN. The album spawned several successful singles, including "Prophets Of War" which went to No. 1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal's "Dirty Dozen" and remained one of the top requested songs on the channel.

Following the success of "We're All Gonna Die", drummer Rob Youells joined GENERATION KILL and they went into the studio, this time with ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal to record an album with a founding member of RUN-D.M.C., Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels. The project was initially titled DMC GENERATION KILL before becoming its own entity, later renamed FRAGILE MORTALS.

Currently, GENERATION KILL is recording "MK-Ultra", teaming up once again with Zeuss, Youells returning on the drums and with a new member, Max Velez, on bass.

