Former DOKKEN/QUIET RIOT Bassist SEAN MCNABB Covers Classic ALBERT KING Song

Favorite Hollywood hired gun, bassist Sean McNabb, took to the studio to record a classic Albert King song, "Born Under A Bad Sign". McNabb brought in some of music's elite to round out this Mississippi blues-driven track.

"I have always loved the blues. It really resonates with me," explains McNabb.

McNabb undertook this blues project with a lot of love and honesty of one of his favorite blues heroes, Albert King.

"I am known as a bassist, but I love to sing and this song spoke to me," he says. "It fits my voice like a glove and I am so honored to sing this track.

"Some of my favorite blues legends are Albert King, Buddy Guy, B.B. King and Eric Clapton."

To make this experience roll smooth, McNabb enlisted friends Gilby Clarke (recording, mixing, background vocals), Toshi Yanagi (guitar, recording, mastering), Cleto Escobedo III (sax), Teddy Zig Zag (keys) and Lenny Roberto (drums). McNabb maintained bass duties and took on lead vocals. His natural whiskey-soaked voice and vocal expression drives home a tasty new version of "Born Under A Bad Sign".

McNabb is best known as a rock and roll bassist, working and recording with such names as DOKKEN, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GREAT WHITE and MONTROSE. McNabb has also played and recorded with a diverse array of artists, from Willie Chambers, Don Felder and Edgar Winter to THE MUSIC OF CREAM.

McNabb is also an actor, most recently in "Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" (Amazon Prime, 2020). He's had two supporting roles in movies on Lifetime network, "Dying For A Baby" and "Cheerleader Nightmare", as well as seasons 4-6 of "Sons Of Anarchy" (FX).

You can purchase McNabb's version of "Born Under A Bad Sign" on iTunes.

