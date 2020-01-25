Former DEATH And CYNIC Drummer SEAN REINERT Dead At 48

Sean Reinert, longtime drummer for progressive/technical metal pioneers CYNIC, has died. He was apparently found unresponsive at his California home Friday night (January 24). No cause of death has yet been revealed. He was only 48 years old.
Reinert was a founding member of CYNIC, along with guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal, and he remained in the group until September 2015.
In 1991, Reinert and Masvidal joined the legendary Florida band DEATH to record the "Human" album. After touring with DEATH, they returned to CYNIC.
1993 saw the release of CYNIC's debut album, "Focus", which is regarded as a landmark LP in the field of technical/progressive metal. After CYNIC's initial split, Reinert and Masvidal relocated to Los Angeles, where they continued working with music by writing and performing for television shows and motion pictures.
In 1999, Reinert helped Masvidal form ÆON SPOKE, which was described as an "ethereal rock" band. In 2007, CYNIC reformed for a tour and recorded a new album, "Traced In Air", which was released in 2008 and followed by more touring. After "Traced In Air", CYNIC issued two conceptual EPs, "Re-Traced" (2010) and "Carbon-Based Anatomy" (2011). Sean's final recorded appearance with CYNIC was "Kindly Bent To Free Us", which came out in February 2014 via Season Of Mist.
Reinert played his last shows with CYNIC in September 2015 in Japan. He later said that the "performances were not up to par" and blamed the band's lack of preparation on "the accumulation of differences in musical directions and business practices."
After his exit from CYNIC, Sean was involved with the Los Angeles progressive rock group PERFECT BEINGS, whose latest album, "Vier", was released in January 2018 via InsideOut Music.
I am truly without words at the death of my friend and colleague Sean Reinert. I just got off the phone with Sean's...
Posted by Death (Official) on Saturday, January 25, 2020
RIP to an absolute monster and genius on the drums. I’m speechless and have no details.
Chris
Posted by Death (Official) on Saturday, January 25, 2020
RIP Sean Reinert, my friend for 30 + years and one of the best drummers on the planet. Someone make it stop.....I cant believe this.....
Posted by Kelly R Shaefer on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Absolutely gutted. My favorite metal drummer of all time has passed within a month of the greatest rock drummer ever. My...
Posted by Travis Ryan on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Sean is the reason I play death metal. I can't.
RIP best dude ever.
Posted by John Longstreth on Saturday, January 25, 2020
So sad to hear of a good friends passing. Sean Reinert was not only a legendary drummer but a beautiful human being....
Posted by Ryan Van Poederooyen on Saturday, January 25, 2020
RIP Sean Reinert... One of my favorite metal drummer. Always smiley, gentle, precious... Pioneer in many ways, in his...
Posted by Michael Berberian on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Sean was amazing in every way, such a great person. R.I.P. brother!
Posted by Shannon Hamm on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Sean Landon Reinert rest in peace brother. We will always miss you. You are always part of the Aghora Family.
Posted by Aghora on Saturday, January 25, 2020
Legendary Death/Cynic Drummer and Dear Friend Sean Reinert Passes Away At Only 48...
Posted by Sick Drummer Magazine on Saturday, January 25, 2020
OMG I just heard of the passing of one of my favorite drummers and a MASSIVE influence on my drumming, Sean Reinert. Sean’s performance on the Death “Human” album is possibly the greatest metal drumming performance EVER. RIP Sean! https://t.co/UMBhHRcRjB
— Richard Christy (@cwotd) January 25, 2020
We send our condolences to the family and friends of Sean Reinert, one of the biggest game changers and best musicians in the metal universe.
Posted by Cattle Decapitation on Saturday, January 25, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Sad news... First met Sean and saw #CYNIC play in Florida 1990, they only had a demo out and it was a more pure Death Metal sound and not as progressive as they later became. The musicianship was already there though..totally next level. A year or so later we (CARCASS) shared a bus with the “Human” lineup of DEATH (featuring Sean & Paul from CYNIC) in Europe and we had some great times again. A killer groundbreaking drummer back then and nice dude. R.I.P. Sean Reinert. #seanreinert #cynic #death #floridadeathmetal #drummer #rip
Damn! RIP Sean Reinert. A true innovator, way ahead of his time.
Posted by Glen Sobel on Saturday, January 25, 2020There is death metal BEFORE Sean and there there's EVERYTHING after HUMAN. We all know his contributions to drumming in...
Posted by Gruesome on Saturday, January 25, 2020
