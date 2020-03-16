Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO Launches New Band, BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT

Former CHILDREN OF BODOM guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho has launched a new band called BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT. Joining him in the group are guitarist Daniel Freyberg (ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM), drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (PARADISE LOST), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-SANTA CRUZ) and touring keyboardist Lauri Salomaa.

The blood in most musicians' veins would curdle if they all of a sudden learned that the perpetually globe-trotting team they have recorded ten albums with is about to implode. This was the fate staring Laiho straight in the face at a band meeting early last year.

As the assembly was completed, the attendees had reached a unanimous decision: The group known as CHILDREN OF BODOM would cease to exist after a concert at the Helsinki Ice Hall in December 2019. The shutdown process went as planned and the members parted as friends. End of a story that had begun in 1993.

The situation was a new kind of challenge. What went through the mind of the guitarist, songwriter and bandleader who had been continually chosen as the best metal guitarist in the world by the readers' and experts' polls of various music magazines and web sites? Laiho brushed the dust off his shoulders and revved up the engines. A new lineup or death! Luckily, he wasn't alone.

Freyberg crawled through the wreckage to join Laiho in his quest. Committing to a hard-working team was never a problem for him either. But two guitar players do not a group make. It was time to start thinking about who could handle the drums, bass and keyboards. There were many options to choose from. But as Laiho had already witnessed people exit less than elegantly, he wanted to get just the right cohorts.

High-level musicianship, a cool stage presence and a fitting personality were the factors put under the microscope. Finally, the pieces to complete the puzzle were found. And the name for the new lineup? It had been right under Alexi's nose all along.

Laiho will lead BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT to play selected festival appearances follow after which band will start working on new material.

At the moment, he also has another thing to be very excited about. Laiho's autobiography, released a year ago, has shipped over 11,000 copies in Finland. "Chaos, Control & Guitar" will come out in English in May from Johnny Kniga, an imprint of Werner Söderström Ltd.

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT tour dates:

June 27 - Tuska Festival - Helsinki, Finland

July 18 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

Aug. 15 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

