August 20, 2020 0 Comments

Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Drummer JASKA RAATIKAINEN Joins MERCURY CIRCLE

Former CHILDREN OF BODOM drummer Jaska Raatikainen has joined MERCURY CIRCLE, the brand new project led by SWALLOW THE SUN's Jaani Peuhu.

Having spent 26 years recording and touring the world with CHILDREN OF BODOM, it was hard for Jaska to make any concrete plans regarding his future since quitting the band in 2019, but all of this changed when he heard the demos by Peuhu.

"After hearing the demo tracks from the upcoming debut album, I thought it would be stupid not to join this band," Jaska said. "The music was something I hadn't heard for a long time. Dark, emotional, epic elements and big choruses.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to be part of this. I know it is a long way to the top, but with these guys I feel honored and ready to do it again."

MERCURY CIRCLE's debut EP, "The Dawn Of Vitriol", was released on August 14 via Noble Demon and The Vinyl Division.

Born in 2018 as the as the brainchild of Peuhu, MERCURY CIRCLE is creating a diverse offering of atmospheric and dark music where the songs differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics, establishing the band's very own kind of "new doom".

MERCURY CIRCLE is working on material for its first full-length album, tentatively due in 2021.

"The Dawn Of Vitriol" track listing:

01. Oil Of Vitriol
02. The Beauty Of Agony
03. Black Flags
04. The Last Fall
05. New Dawn

MERCURY CIRCLE is:

* Jaani Peuhu (ICONCRASH, SWALLOW THE SUN, HALLATAR) - Vocals, Guitars, Synths
* Jussi Hämäläinen (Hanging Garden, The Chant) - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals
* Juppe Sutela (TO/DIE/FOR) - Guitars
* Ande Kiiski (SLEEP OF MONSTERS, RYTMIHÄIRIÖ) - Bass
* Jaska Raatikainen (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - Drums

