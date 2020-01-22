Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist Joins MOON SHOT

Former CHILDREN OF BODOM bassist Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä has joined a brand new Finnish rock band called MOON SHOT. Completing the group's lineup are vocalist Ville Malja (LAPKO), guitarist Jussi Ylikoski and drummer Mikko Hakila (DISCO ENSEMBLE).

Seppälä announced his latest project in a social media post earlier today. He wrote: "Dearest COB-fans, friends and supporters,

"Few weeks have passed now since our emotional final show in our beloved Helsinki, Finland.

"CHILDREN OF BODOM and all you great people I have had the pleasure to play for, work with and become friends with, will always be a big part of me. I am — and I will always be — grateful for that.

"When the decision to quit with BODOM became real in the end of spring 2019, I wasn't determined to do anything new as a musician. This might sound naïve, but I always thought I couldn't play anything else than BODOM, I was pretty sure nothing would inspire me enough. But then the most unexpected thing happened; the news about my situation reached these certain three guys who were brainstorming in Helsinki to find a perfect fit for bass in their brand new group.

"For me the classic 'one door closing blah blah' quote felt now very much on point.

"The idea of a new band felt scary, not only musically but also because it came so quickly after the biggest and scariest decision of my life. At the same time I saw it as a gift, new chance to do music with friends, musicians whose careers I have had the pleasure to follow with admiration. I didn't wanna miss this rare chance.

"Things came together quite quickly, as you might know, my plans for life after BODOM...well, actually there was no plans really…

"So here I am, introducing MOON SHOT to you. MOON SHOT is far from melodic death metal. It's a blend of alternative rock, some crossover elements, lots of melodies — but like always in music; you judge it and define it yourself."

On November 1, Seppälä, Jaska Raatikainen (drums) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) issued a statement saying that they would leave CHILDREN OF BODOM after playing the final show of the band's Finnish tour on December 15 at the Black Box in Helsinki Ice Hall. A few days later, CHILDREN OF BODOM guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho admitted to Helsingin Sanomat that there had been tensions in the BODOM camp for quite some time.

CHILDREN OF BODOM's latest album, "Hexed", came out in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records.

