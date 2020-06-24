Former BLACK VEIL BRIDES Bassist ASHLEY PURDY Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Former BLACK VEIL BRIDES bassist Ashley Purdy has shot down the "many false allegations" that have been made on social media about his character.

Last week, Purdy was accused of both sexual and psychological abuse by multiple women on social media, with his accusers using the hashtag #AshleyPurdy to spread their message and encourage other alleged victims to come forward.

Earlier today (Wednesday, June 24), Purdy released the following statement: "I am aware of certain derogatory statements being made on social media about my character.

"I sincerely believe that every woman has a right to be heard, trusted and respected. However, these statements have been worsening over time and I can assure you many false allegations have been made. I am mortified by what is being said.

"At this time, despite my concern for everyone involved, I feel I have no choice but to proceed with legal action to quickly bring the truth to light.

"I am asking all my friends and fans to be patient and reserve judgment as my attorneys work to clear my name. Until then, I hope that everyone stays safe and knows I am doing everything possible to quickly and responsibly resolve this situation."

Purdy's statement comes just a day after his former bandmats in BLACK VEIL BRIDES addressed the accusations on social media, writing: "We have been informed of the allegations against a former member of our band and we want to make it clear that we do not condone the type of abhorrent behavior that's been described. We are committed to creating a safe community for our fans and advancing a culture in which abuse of any kind is not tolerated."

Former "The Voice" runner-up Juliet Simms, who has been married to BLACK VEIL BRIDES vocalist Andy Biersack for several years, also seemingly weighed in on the allegations, writing on Twitter: "I've been seeing stories coming out regarding someone that thankfully hasn't been our life for years and based on my personal experiences I have had I just want to say that I stand by these women and I believe them."

She added in a separate tweet: "Re-my last tweet. I don't want to start a war. I simply want to support these young women who entered the rock scene as fans. I feel protective over all women in the music community as I've experienced my own subjugation & I know what it's like. I want to support their voices"

Purdy's exit from BLACK VEIL BRIDES took place last November, not long after he spent time in a psychiatric hospital to undergo intensive grief counseling and therapy from a few recent deaths and tragedies.

Just one week after his split with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Purdy was reportedly arrested by Nashville police after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle, with the engine running. He was eventually awakened by the officers, who placed him in the rear of their patrol vehicle where he "urinated all over the back seat of the patrol vehicle" on the way to the hospital, and threatened officers when they discovered it, according to Scoop Nashville.

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. Eagleton previously played with Biersack on his solo tour.

This past February, Purdy released the official music video for his new single, "King For A Day". Purdy wrote and produced the song, and also directed the clip.

