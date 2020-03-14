Former BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN To Perform Classic MAGNUM Material On U.K. Tour

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin will join KINGDOM OF MADNESS, featuring MAGNUM alumni Mark Stanway, Micky Barker, Richard Bailey and Mo Birch, for its 2020 U.K. shows to perform classic MAGNUM material from the celebrated 1978-1994 era.

Tony obviously needs little introduction to rock fans. As a long-serving vocalist of BLACK SABBATH, he toured the world several times over during 1987-1997 and recorded five highly acclaimed studio albums plus one live album/video. Additionally, he has maintained an active solo career and collaborated with numerous first division artists, including M3 CLASSIC WHITESNAKE which also featured Stanway and Jimmy Copley alongside the WHITESNAKE trio of Bernie Marsden, Micky Moody and Neil Murray.

His connection with MAGNUM goes back further still to his earlier band the ALLIANCE supporting MAGNUM on its November/December 1985 U.K. tour.

"We feel incredibly honored to have our good friend Tony Martin on board for these dates," says Stanway. "We are confident our audiences will enjoy hearing Tony's distinctive vocal style within the context of an evening of classic MAGNUM songs and from rehearsals to date it has become clear that this promises to be a highly exciting collaboration.

"Since the inception of KINGDOM OF MADNESS in 2018, we have been blessed to have had several top drawer musicians join the nucleus of Micky, Richard, Mo and myself. Working with musicians of such a high caliber requires a certain amount of flexibility, of course, since players of this quality are very much in demand for other projects and so changes are somewhat inevitable from time to time. However, I consider myself truly fortunate to have such a rich pool of talent to draw from, established through friendships forged and maintained over the past five decades in music. While no one can predict the future, what we can assure our audiences of is an ongoing commitment to quality."

Martin adds: "Thank you for the warm welcome, I'm really looking forward to hanging out with a bunch of loonies in a kingdom of madness! ... Just kidding... Great to be able to help friends out and give another life to some well-loved songs. See you all out there."

KINGDOM OF MADNESS tour dates with Tony Martin:

Sep. 17 - Newcastle, The Cluny

Sep. 18 - Glasgow, Hard Rock Cafe

Sep. 19 - Kinross, Green Hotel

Sep. 25 - London, Under the Bridge

Sep. 26 - Havant, The Spring

Sep. 27 - Milton Keynes, Stables

Oct. 02 - Stoke, Eleven

Oct. 03 - Buckley, Tivoli

Oct. 04 - Sheffield Corporation

Oct. 10 - Swindon, Level III

Oct. 30 - Colchester, Arts Centre

Oct. 31 - Maidenhead, Norden Farm Centre

Dec. 03 - Wolverhampton, Newhampton Arts Centre

Dec. 04 - Bradford, Nightrain

