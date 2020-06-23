Former ALICE COOPER Guitarist MICHAEL BRUCE Releases Lyric Video For 'Born Screamer' Song

Original ALICE COOPER guitarist Michael Bruce has released a lyric video for the new MICHAEL BRUCE GROUP song "Born Screamer". The track features former ALICE COOPER drummer Neal Smith and Arizona vocalist Christina Bärwolf as guests.

Michael says: "This group of talented musicians came together in a very natural way and we all feel like we have known each other for a lifetime.

"'Born Screamer' is a song about how I met my wife and our journey together.

"It's never too late to find perfect love or a new band.

"I feel very blessed with the new lineup of musicians.

"I hope you enjoy 'Born Screamer'."

MICHAEL BRUCE GROUP is:

Michael Bruce - Guitar/Vocals

Lynette Bruce - Bass

Steve Potts - Guitar

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Matt Indes - Drums

Said Bruce: "A Grand Slam!!! I am happy to be here!!! With my wife by my side and group of great guys, we are officially off and running!

"I would like to welcome all of you to my new project, my new band and the latest of creations!

"Jimmy Waldo, songwriter, producer, engineer, keyboard player and singer. Jimmy is also one of the original founding members of the band ALCATRAZZ.

"Matt Indes, drums, From Rock and Metal to Country, live, studio, tours. Matt has played, and or recorded with Michael Bruce, Michael Schenker, and many others.

"Steven Potts, originally from London, Steve is a songwriter, performing all styles of rock and metal/jazz. Steve has recently recorded and worked with the band SYMBOLIC out of LA surrounding area.

"Lynette 'Lynn' Bruce has a history in jazz/blues and has performed extensively with various bands. She will tell you that some of her most memorable performances came from performing overseas for the USO.

"Last but not least, me... Stay tuned!!!!"

As a member of the original ALICE COOPER band, Michael co-wrote the hits that rocked a generation: "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "No More Mr. Nice Guy", "Be My Lover", "School's Out", "Elected", "Billion Dollar Babies" and many more songs that remain a staple of classic rock today.

"School's Out", one of the most notable and iconic songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Formed with the intention to create new music in the style of those classic COOPER records of the early 1970s, the MICHAEL BRUCE GROUP is currently working on a full-length album for an early 2021 release.

