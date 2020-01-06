Former ACCEPT Singer DAVID REECE Teams Up With Ex-U.D.O./SINNER Guitarist ANDY SUSEMIHL

Former ACCEPT singer David Reece has teamed up with ex-U.D.O./SINNER guitarist Andy Susemihl to record a full-length album, "Cacophony Of Souls". Joining them on the effort, which is due on March 13 via El Puerto Records, are bassist Malte Frederik Burkert (EXOTOXIS) and drummer Andrea Gianangeli (DRAGONHAMMER, SOULS UNCHAINED).

Track listing:

01. Chasing The Shadows
02. Blood On Our Hands
03. Judgement Day
04. Collective Anaesthesia
05. Cacophony Of Souls
06. Another Life Another Time
07. Metal Voice
08. Over And Over
09. Back In The Days
10. A Perfect World
11. Bleed
12. No Disguise

Reece was recruited by ACCEPT for the "Eat The Heat" album in 1989 following the departure of Udo Dirkschneider. Reece's higher-pitched delivery was in sharp contrast to Udo's distinctive style, and overall, the album was a critical and commercial disappointment. Midway through the "Eat The Heat" tour, differences between the band and Reece had come to a head, leading to the altercation between the singer and bassist Peter Baltes in Chicago. By the end of 1989, ACCEPT had hung it up.

Reece has also played with BONFIRE and BANGALORE CHOIR.

Reece's latest solo album, "Resilient Heart", was released in November 2018 through Mighty Music. The follow-up to 2013's "Compromise" featured Reece alongside Danish musicians Marco Angioni (guitar), Martin J. Andersen (guitar), Malte Frederik Burkert (bass) and Sigurd J. Jensen (drums).

Photo credit: Matt Bischof

