December 16, 2020 0 Comments

Former AC/DC Drummer SIMON WRIGHT, DIO DISCIPLES Bassist BJORN ENGLEN Join OF GODS & MONSTERS

OF GODS & MONSTERS has announced its new lineup and upcoming record. Joining founding member and singer Kevin Goocher (OMEN, PHANTOM-X) are drummer Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO, UFO), bassist Bjorn Englen (DIO DISCIPLES, SOUL SIGN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, QUIET RIOT) and guitarist Ira Black (DOKKEN, LIZZY BORDEN, METAL CHURCH).

Goocher said: "I'm beyond thrilled with the new lineup. These guys are truly Gods and Monsters at what each of them do. Writing with Ira in particular has been something I've never experienced before. Working with these musicians has pushed me to think outside the box. It's been exciting and I hope listeners will feel that."

Previous OF GODS & MONSTERS members included drummer Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, THE DEAD DAISIES), bassist Tim Gaines (STRYPER, ALDO NOVA) and guitarist Joey Tafolla (GRAHAM BONNET, JAG PANZER) who recorded the band's first record, "Sons Of Armageddon", in March 2020. The LP featured Wright as a guest on the debut single, "Waiting On The End Of The World".

Wright, Englen and Black toured together in HELLION with singer Ann Boleyn in 2015-2016.

The new OF GODS & MONSTERS lineup is currently finishing its first record with sound engineer Total Access Recording founder Wyn Davis. Davis's notable clients include DIO, GUNS N ROSES, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, FOREIGNER and HEAVEN & HELL.

Photo by Glen La Ferman

