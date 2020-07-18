Former ABSU Drummer/Vocalist Launches PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ

Agonia Records has announced the signing of PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ, the new, Texas-based "mythological occult metal" act led by former ABSU drummer/vocalist Proscriptor McGovern (a.k.a. Russ R. Givens). PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ's self-titled debut album will be released later in the year.

When Proscriptor dissolved ABSU on January 27, 2020, his main intention was to splinter the 30-year old faction into a renewed songwriting concord. PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ is the obvious by-product of that chemical breakdown and securing the ranks is continuing bassist/vocalist Ezezu and new guitar virtuoso Vaggreaz.

Proscriptor says of the resurgence: "I want people to know that I disbanded ABSU to form PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ with underpinning intention, despite the inclusion of my name, as an armorial bearing to pay tribute to the former sanctuary. I do not consider myself the band's leader, but more of an administrator. I may be an oppressive commissioner, but PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ is an equal, collective unit."

Proscriptor continues regarding the album's lyrical approach: "This album is written for those who are curious and unwearied in their quest of arcane knowledge. I have (with vast exertion and detriment of time and space) collected knowledge deemed, in regard to my subject theories of 'mythological occult metal:' from Thelemic Magick and The Zos Vel Thanatos Formula to Fractal Ontology and (obviously) Near East Mythology."

The album is being chronicled at studios around the world with final mixing being handled in Dallas, Texas by J.T. Longoria and mastering by Karl Daniel Lidén in Sweden. The album also features guest appearances from Vorskaath (ZEMIAL), Ross Friedman (ROSS THE BOSS), Jeff Becerra (POSSESSED), Rune Eriksen (AURA NOIR, VLTIMAS), Alex Colin-Tocquaine (AGRESSOR) and The Dark (AGATUS). To assemble the album's packaging with ten separate portrait illustrations, the band has re-commissioned the expertise of renowned Polish artist Zbigniew Bielak.

"Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû" track listing:

I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder

II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric

III. Quasaric Pestilence

IV. Mirroracles

V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters

VI. Jupiter In Capricornus

VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn't Listening (A Necroloquy)

VIII. Caliginous Whorl

IX. The Coagulating Respite

X. Prana: Therion: Akasha

XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû

XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without Including Totemic Thresholds

PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ is:

Proscriptor McGovern - Drums/Percussion, Lyricism, Maestro Echoplex, Papago Flute, (Analogue & Digital) Synthesizers & Voices (1st Person Protagonist)

Vaggreaz - Electric Lead, Rhythm & Acoustic Guitar (2nd Person Inquisitor)

Ezezû - Electric Bass Guitar, Implements & Voices (3rd Person Omniscient)

Photo credit: Scott Kincade

