FOREIGNER To Host Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At Nashville Concert

FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen is featured in a new video as part of the Ad Council's vaccine education program, "It's Up To You", in which he discusses the pandemic with the chair of Nashville's COVID task force, Dr. Alex Jahangir.
In the clip, Hansen, whose band is scheduled to perform at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night, says: "I feel that there are a lot of unaddressed concerns from a lot of the public around vaccinations. I understand and believe that it's everyone's individual choice whether to get vaccinated or not, but I think that if you are aware of and believe and agree with the information that you hear today that you would wanna be vaccinated."
He later adds: "We love our fans. We want everybody to be safe. We are trying to closely follow all protocols at all of our shows.
"We wanna let people know if they wanna get vaccinated, they can get vaccinated at our Nashville show. That's a choice for them, and it's completely up to them."
In a separate statement, FOREIGNER said: "FOREIGNER is proud to be part of the Ad Council & COVID Collaborative's Vaccine Education Initiative, 'It's Up To You'. As a band, we want to continue bringing our music live to all our friends and fans across the country, but we want to do it safely. We really care about our audiences, and everyone should do all they can to get the right information about all the available COVID-19 vaccines. Let's all stay healthy! Hope to see you rockin' down the road!"
On Friday (August 13), Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest concert and ticketing companies, announced that it will require all artists and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting in early October.
Live Nation's announcement came one day after AEG Presents said that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals. The decision was made on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States.
Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.
A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.
New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.
According to Healthline, data so far suggests efficacy rates against the delta variant of more than 67 percent for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 72 to 95 percent for the Moderna vaccine, and 64 to 96 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Even though vaccines offer different ranges of protection, experts say getting fully vaccinated is crucial.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier in the month that while vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus in what is known as "breakthrough infections," people largely driving the current surge were unvaccinated.
As the virus spreads, it can mutate and create more dangerous variants. Consequently, "there could be a variant that's lingering out there that can push aside delta," Fauci said.
Tonight we're at the Ryman where the Tennesse Health Authority has set up a pop up vaccination clinic. Check out this video and let's get ready to rock!https://t.co/ZqdQOiff3h
— Foreigner (@ForeignerMusic) August 18, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).