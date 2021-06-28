FOREIGNER, REO SPEEDWAGON And SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Perform During CNN's 'The Fourth In America' Special

June 28, 2021

FOREIGNER, REO SPEEDWAGON and SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE are among the artists who will perform at CNN's "The Fourth In America" special on July 4.

Celebrate the reopening of America and the 245th anniversary of our nation's independence, including musical performances and firework shows across the nation from 7 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET. Join CNN anchors Dana Bash and Don Lemon for East Coast, South and Midwest coverage, with Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera handling coverage for the Western U.S.

CNN's "The Fourth In America" special will feature additional musical performances from THE BEACH BOYS with John Stamos, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, BLACK EYED PEAS, BLUES TRAVELER, Brad Paisley, CHICAGO, Flo Rida, KOOL & THE GANG, Nelly, Susanna Hoffs, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Trisha Yearwood and more.

The special will also include ensemble performances by The Harlem Gospel Choir, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by their principal conductor, Thomas Wilkins, The United States Air Force Band, The United States Army Field Band, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, United States Navy Band, New York Youth Symphony, as well as music from The Austin Symphony Orchestra, The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Pacific Symphony, The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Addison, Texas, Pasadena, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

CNN's "The Fourth In America" special will stream live on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

COMMENTS

