FOREIGNER Reimagines 'I Want To Know What Love Is' For NETFLIX's 'The Lovebirds' (Video)

May 22, 2020 0 Comments

FOREIGNER Reimagines 'I Want To Know What Love Is' For NETFLIX's 'The Lovebirds' (Video)

According to Billboard, FOREIGNER has recorded a new version of its classic hit "I Want To Know What Love Is" to celebrate the release of Netflix's new movie "The Lovebirds". The accompanying video, which was filmed via Zoom while the bandmembers were in quarantine, can be seen below.

The original version of "I Want To Know What Love Is" is featured in the trailer for the Michael Showalter-directed film, which stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. The movie was originally set for a theatrical release on April 3 but after Paramount pulled the plug due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix picked it up for its streaming platform.

"The Lovebirds" follows a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery. They then attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances.

FOREIGNER's last album, "Can't Slow Down", was the only full-length collection of new songs to have been released by the band since singer Kelly Hansen took over vocals after original singer Lou Gramm left the band for good in 2002. The album entered the Billboard Top 30, driven by the radio singles "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love". The band also has released a series of live albums and compilations, including 2016's "In Concert: Unplugged" and 2017's "40".

FOREIGNER's current lineup is rounded out by Mick Jones (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass)Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).