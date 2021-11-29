FOREIGNER Performs 'I Want to Know What Love Is' During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Video)

FORIGNER performed its classic song "I Want to Know What Love Is" during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 25 in New York City. The iconic band appeared on the "Toy House of Marvelous Milestones" float, which featured all of life's proudest accomplishments and goals through a larger-than-life doll house with paper dolls.

Since FOREIGNER chose to play one of its own tunes instead of a Christmas song during the parade, many viewers apparently took to social media to comment on how bizarre they felt the move was, with one person writing: "Not sure what was weirder, FOREIGNER's performance or the Macy's Parade NFT promo." "Someone else chimed in: "It doesn't feel like the holidays have started until FOREIGNER appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving parade... in [a] dollhouse." Another person quipped: "Sincerely enjoy the time-honored tradition of lip-syncing performances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I ABSOLUTELY want to see FOREIGNER 'sing' a snippet of 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' at 10am."

FOREIGNER is a British-American rock band formed in 1976. One of the defining classic rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s, FOREIGNER has scored 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits over more than four decades. The band's hard-charging, guitar-fueled anthems include "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Feels Like The First Time" and monster ballads such as "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and the worldwide No. 1 hit, the aforementioned "I Want To Know What Love Is". Founded in 1976, the group's lineup has changed through the years with its visionary maestro and Songwriters Hall Of Famer Mick Jones being the only original member. Lead singer Kelly Hansen now reinterprets the hits that once featured Lou Gramm's vocals. With DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado, FOREIGNER's enduring popularity continues to attract a new generation of fans.

