FOREIGNER Partners With American Red Cross To Donate And Raise Funds For Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Legendary rockers FOREIGNER have announced that they will partner with the American Red Cross to donate and raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts during their exclusive headlining residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning Friday, March 25.

FOREIGNER will donate $5,000 from each residency show at The Venetian Theatre to the American Red Cross Ukrainian relief efforts, and also invite concertgoers to join in donating in any denomination large or small to the American Red Cross representatives on site.

The show, "The Best Of Foreigner 4 Live", is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of FOREIGNER's biggest-selling album. The LP was released on July 2, 1981 and spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other album in the history of Atlantic Records. "Juke Box Hero" came in 1986 and has since become FOREIGNER's signature rock anthem. The audience will be treated to songs from "4" as well as FOREIGNER hits such as "Cold As Ice", "Feels Like The First Time" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

Says FOREIGNER founder, Songwriters Hall Of Fame member and lead guitarist Mick Jones: "The plight of everyone impacted by this conflict is an international tragedy. While we face our own ongoing struggles here at home, I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the American Red Cross in doing our part in the relief efforts. Our goal is to offer some solace or small comfort to traumatized people in the region. I could think of nothing more American than a gesture of such brotherly love to those who are feeling so displaced and alone in this world right now. I ask all those attending our shows at The Venetian to join with FOREIGNER's fundraising efforts in any way they can to help enhance our nightly donation of $5,000 to this most important and unfortunate humanitarian crisis."

As fighting in Ukraine continues, the global Red Cross network is providing lifesaving aid to those in need — both in the country and in neighboring areas. More than three million people have fled Ukraine to nearby countries and an estimated 18 million — a third of the country's population — will need humanitarian assistance. As the fighting intensifies, so does the dire humanitarian situation and needs on the ground.

The American Red Cross has deployed international crisis responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide humanitarian relief in support of the international Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These highly trained crisis responders—who are lending skills such as information management, cash assistance programming, GIS systems, communications and leadership—are supporting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams, including the Polish Red Cross, Moldovan Red Cross and Romanian Red Cross.

For more information on how the Red Cross is helping relief efforts in Ukraine, click here.

Tickets to "The Best Of Foreigner 4 Live" start at $49.95, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The eight performances are:

March 2022: 25, 26, 30

April 2022: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

FOREIGNER's lineup includes Jones, the visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons; lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen who has led FOREIGNER into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans; noted bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado.