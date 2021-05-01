FOREIGNER/Ex-DOKKEN Bassist JEFF PILSON: 'One Of The Biggest Problems In The World Right Now Is Misinformation'

Jeff Pilson has confirmed to Steve Mascord of the "White Life Fever" podcast that the sophomore album from his THE END MACHINE project, "Phase2", was informed at least partly by the tumultuous political divisiveness that is gripping the United States Of America at the moment.

"Obviously, especially in the U.S., what's gone on over the last several months politically makes you really stand up and take notice," Pilson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). And something that we firmly believe is that people need to talk.

"I firmly believe that one of the biggest problems in the world right now is misinformation and just all the stuff that's out there that just isn't true," he continued. "But we need to talk. And the only way to get over people being in their little camps and just only hearing their own information is to talk.

"Yeah, we'd love to bridge the divide. Obviously, we're a rock band — we're not gonna change the world — but we can do our part. And so hopefully that's a positive message that people will take to heart."

Jeff also confirmed that differences in political views exist even between the members of THE END MACHINE.

"I think ultimately we all have the same goals in mind — we all want a safe, secure world and a prosperous world," he said. "But, yeah, we have differences, and I think working them out and talking them out and finding common ground is a great thing.

"George [Lynch, former DOKKEN and current THE END MACHINE guitarist] and I actually fairly in sync thought-wise, but, yeah, it's other guys. And that's great. Like I say, I welcome that. The main thing is that we talk. The main thing is that we understand and respect what people say. I mean, to just throw out what the other side says, I think, is really, really a bad mistake. And I think we've done way too much of that."

Asked if he has any advice on how to interact with people who have different political views from you without jeopardizing your friendship with them, Jeff said: "I think you always have to judge the situation at the moment. I don't think there's any one solution for everything. Some people don't wanna talk reasonably. Some people just wanna reinforce their own beliefs. And when that's the case, or even if I'm doing that, there's no sense talking. But if you have a point of view that's reasonable, why can't you talk about it? That's my feeling. Like I say, I think what's really made it bad is that people have two distinct sources of what they believe is the truth. And that's a problem — that's a serious, serious problem. And if we don't figure that out or something, we're gonna be in more trouble. And I think it starts with talking. So, talk when you can. Talk when people want to talk, when they're reasonable, when they have a desire to see what you think or when you have a desire to hear what they think. I think it's important to talk."

Back in 2017, Pilson — an acclaimed producer and a veteran bassist who has played with DIO, FOREIGNER, DOKKEN and T&N — said that then-President Donald Trump was "a dangerous man" whose vitriolic and divisive rhetoric could ignite another American civil war.

In September 2019, Lynch caught flak from some of his fans when he slammed Trump in an interview, calling the billionaire real estate mogul an "idiotic monster" and an "egotistical, self-aggrandizing, complete piece of shit" who "doesn't know anything." George was also criticized when told Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast that "progressives are more compassionate people by nature — we're wired to sort of be more empathetic and care about things outside of ourselves. We are about other people; it hurts us to see people in pain or suffer," he explained. "So they call us 'snowflakes.' But people that are wired, on the right, the way their brains are wired, they don't have that sense of empathy. I'm not saying it's good or bad — I'm just saying it is. And these people are the ones that have the guns. And they're willing to use them. And it's becoming pretty frightening."

"Phase2" was released on April 9 via Frontiers Music Srl.

