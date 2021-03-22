FOREIGNER/Ex-DOKKEN Bassist JEFF PILSON Is Writing A Yoga Book

In a new interview with Kylie Olsson's YouTube show "Life In Six Strings", former DOKKEN and current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson was asked if he has ever given any thought to writing a book. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am actually working on a book right now, but it has nothing to do with my life. Well, it does indirectly. I'm actually writing a yoga book at the moment. There's a little bit of autobiographical material in it, but I don't think I'm enough of a superstar for anybody to really be interested in my life. I think I'm just being realistic. I feel it would be presumptious to think people would be all that interested in my life. [Laughs] Maybe 10 people would. [Laughs] My family. Some of these [musical] projects I do, who knows if more than 10 people are even listening? [Laughs]"

Asked how he first became interested in yoga, Pilson said: "I've been doing yoga for 43 years — way before it was trendy. I had a back injury. Somebody told me to do it. I spent three hours on my back unable to move, and in that time, I decided I was going to do something. And I was only 20. So I started doing it, fell in love with it. I've made a lifelong commitment to it, and feel that it's been so important for keeping me sane. 'Cause I'm a fairly neurotic individual. [Laughs] But it's really kept me sane and kept me focused and gives me great energy. Yoga and meditation are really important in my life."

He added that he is "writing a book that I think could apply to a lot of people, which is what yoga does on a day-to-day basis."

Jeff went on to say that he is just about "halfway though" writing the book and he has yet to secure a publisher for it. "I do have an editor that has been helping me out immensely, so when the time comes, I'll have something at least legitimate to give them to read," he explained. "But I'm not in any hurry. This is the kind of stuff that the post-touring life is gonna use a little more of. So I'm just working towards that."

In the meantime, FOREIGNER and DOKKEN fans who are interested in Pilson's yoga-related endeavors can see him teaching a meditation class on Monday nights via the Hot For Yoga web site. "It's been very, very cool," he told "Life In Six Strings".

Pilson is best known for playing with DOKKEN and FOREIGNER, but he also toured with DIO in the 1990s and performed on three of the group's albums — "Strange Highways" (1993), "Angry Machines" (1996) and the group's tenth and final studio release, "Master Of The Moon" (2004).