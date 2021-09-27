FOREIGNER Commemorates 40th Anniversary Of 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' With Feature On ABC-TV's 'The Goldbergs'

After performing together for more than four decades, FOREIGNER will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of "Waiting For A Girl Like You" with a notable inclusion as the featured song on an all-new episode of ABC-TV's "The Goldbergs" on Wednesday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

Says FOREIGNER founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones: "'Waiting For A Girl Like You' was always a special song for me as it commemorates the birth of my son Christopher (who I thought was going to be a girl!). I'm so pleased that 'The Goldbergs' production team have chosen to introduce the song to their terrific audience."

"The Goldbergs", a sitcom featuring a suburban family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s in each episode. The inclusion of "Waiting For A Girl Like You" aligns perfectly with the 40th anniversary of the release on October 1.

In this all-new episode of "The Goldbergs", Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him. Still, he is distraught to discover he's been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly. She surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school. Adam courts the NYU dean of admissions, hoping she will change her mind on his deferral, by serenading her to his version of "Waiting For A Girl Like You".

On October 1, 1981, "Waiting For A Girl Like You" was released as the second single from the album "4" (1981) and was co-written by Jones and Lou Gramm. It has become one of the band's most successful songs worldwide, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Tracks chart.

"Waiting For A Girl Like You" achieved a chart distinction by spending its record-setting 10 weeks in the No. 2 position of the Billboard Hot 100 chart without ever reaching the top. It debuted on the Hot 100 chart dated October 10, 1981.

Photo credit: Krishta Abruzzini