FOREIGNER Announces Summer 2020 North American Tour With KANSAS And EUROPE

FOREIGNER will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the "Juke Box Heroes 2020" trek will come from KANSAS and EUROPE. According to Rolling Stone, the tour will launch on July 9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will conclude on September 13 in Austin, Texas.
"We can't wait to hit the road with our good friends KANSAS and EUROPE and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country," Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!"
KANSAS added: "We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we'll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans."
EUROPE singer Joey Tempest said: "The band is super thrilled that this summer, we'll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll. It's been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with FOREIGNER and KANSAS for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!"
Tickets for the tour go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. local time via the Live Nation web site.
"Juke Box Heroes" 2020 tour dates:
Jul. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Jul. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jul. 11 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul. 13 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul. 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jul. 15 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Jul. 18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Jul. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Jul. 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul. 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Jul. 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jul. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul. 28 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 01 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 04 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 05 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 07 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 08 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 09 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22 - Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 30 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sep. 01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep. 04 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sep. 05 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sep. 08 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 09 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 12 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep. 13 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater