FOREIGNER Announces Summer 2020 North American Tour With KANSAS And EUROPE

FOREIGNER will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the "Juke Box Heroes 2020" trek will come from KANSAS and EUROPE. According to Rolling Stone, the tour will launch on July 9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will conclude on September 13 in Austin, Texas.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our good friends KANSAS and EUROPE and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country," Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!"

KANSAS added: "We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly 10 years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we'll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans."

EUROPE singer Joey Tempest said: "The band is super thrilled that this summer, we'll be back in the USA… the birthplace of rock and roll. It's been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with FOREIGNER and KANSAS for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. local time via the Live Nation web site.

"Juke Box Heroes" 2020 tour dates:

Jul. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Jul. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jul. 11 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 13 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul. 15 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Jul. 18 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Jul. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Jul. 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul. 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Jul. 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 28 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 04 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 05 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 07 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 08 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 09 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22 - Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 04 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sep. 05 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 06 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 09 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 12 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 13 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater