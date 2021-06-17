FOREIGNER Announces 71-Date Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

FOREIGNER will embark on a 71-date U.S. tour at the end of the month. The trek will kick off on June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa and conclude on November 20 in Pensacola, Florida. Several of the of shows in the fall — including those in Saratoga, California; Los Angeles, California; Santa Barbara, California; Detroit, Michigan; Youngstown, Ohio; and Grand Rapids, Michigan — will feature the band performing with a full orchestra.

FOREIGNER played its first pandemic-era concert on May 19 at the Frontyard Festival in Orlando, Florida. The concert marked the band's live debut with guitarist Luis Maldonado, who joined FOREIGNER as the replacement for longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel.

Speaking to Billboard about the upcoming shows, FOREIGNER frontman Kelly Hansen said: "We are full-on back on the road. There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing."

FOREIGNER 2021 U.S. tour dates:

Jun. 24 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

Jun. 25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

Jun. 26 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Civic Center

Jun. 29 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Jun. 30 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena

Jul. 02 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Great Lawn

Jul. 04 - Fort Bragg, NC - Pope Army Airfield

Jul. 27 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

Jul. 28 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Jul. 30 - West Valley, UT - Maverick Center

Jul. 31 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 04 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 05 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center

Aug. 07 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

Aug. 08 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 10 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts

Aug. 14 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

Aug. 15 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Arena

Aug. 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park

Aug. 21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Aug. 23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

Aug. 27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

Aug. 28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sep. 09 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sep. 10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sep. 11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center

Sep. 14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

Sep. 15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center

Sep. 16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Sep. 18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino

Sep. 21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Sep. 22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

Sep. 26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)

Oct. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 02 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

Oct. 11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

Oct. 15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center

Oct. 17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

Oct. 19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

Oct. 23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Oct. 25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center

Oct. 27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Nov. 04 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

Nov. 05 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium

Nov. 06 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

Nov. 08 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre

Nov. 09 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

Nov. 10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 13 - -Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Nov. 16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa

Nov. 20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater

FOREIGNER's last album, "Can't Slow Down", was the only full-length collection of new songs to have been released by the band since Hansen took over vocals after original singer Lou Gramm left the band for good in 2002. The album entered the Billboard Top 30, driven by the radio singles "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love". The band also has released a series of live albums and compilations, including 2016's "In Concert: Unplugged" and 2017's "40".

FOREIGNER's current lineup is rounded out by founding guitarist Mick Jones, Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Chris Frazier (drums) and Bruce Watson (guitar).