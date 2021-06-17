FOREIGNER Announces 71-Date Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

FOREIGNER will embark on a 71-date U.S. tour at the end of the month. The trek will kick off on June 24 in Ottumwa, Iowa and conclude on November 20 in Pensacola, Florida. Several of the of shows in the fall — including those in Saratoga, California; Los Angeles, California; Santa Barbara, California; Detroit, Michigan; Youngstown, Ohio; and Grand Rapids, Michigan — will feature the band performing with a full orchestra.
FOREIGNER played its first pandemic-era concert on May 19 at the Frontyard Festival in Orlando, Florida. The concert marked the band's live debut with guitarist Luis Maldonado, who joined FOREIGNER as the replacement for longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel.
Speaking to Billboard about the upcoming shows, FOREIGNER frontman Kelly Hansen said: "We are full-on back on the road. There's been so many conversations over the last year with promoters and with our agents and with management, trying to figure out what's the safe thing to do, when can we do this, how can we do that? We're finally able to say we're getting out there, we're getting on the road. That's a great thing."
FOREIGNER 2021 U.S. tour dates:
Jun. 24 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
Jun. 25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
Jun. 26 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Civic Center
Jun. 29 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
Jun. 30 - Billings, MT - MetraPark Arena
Jul. 02 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Great Lawn
Jul. 04 - Fort Bragg, NC - Pope Army Airfield
Jul. 27 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
Jul. 28 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
Jul. 30 - West Valley, UT - Maverick Center
Jul. 31 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
Aug. 01 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 04 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 05 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center
Aug. 07 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
Aug. 08 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 10 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 11 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For The Arts
Aug. 14 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
Aug. 15 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Arena
Aug. 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park
Aug. 21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside
Aug. 23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
Aug. 27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
Aug. 28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sep. 09 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sep. 10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sep. 11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center
Sep. 14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
Sep. 15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center
Sep. 16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Sep. 18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino
Sep. 21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
Sep. 22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
Sep. 26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
Sep. 29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)
Oct. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 02 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)
Oct. 11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)
Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)
Oct. 15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center
Oct. 17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
Oct. 19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
Oct. 23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Oct. 25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center
Oct. 27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Nov. 04 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
Nov. 05 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium
Nov. 06 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
Nov. 08 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre
Nov. 09 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
Nov. 10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
Nov. 13 - -Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena
Nov. 14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Nov. 16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Nov. 17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa
Nov. 20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater
FOREIGNER's last album, "Can't Slow Down", was the only full-length collection of new songs to have been released by the band since Hansen took over vocals after original singer Lou Gramm left the band for good in 2002. The album entered the Billboard Top 30, driven by the radio singles "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love". The band also has released a series of live albums and compilations, including 2016's "In Concert: Unplugged" and 2017's "40".
FOREIGNER's current lineup is rounded out by founding guitarist Mick Jones, Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Chris Frazier (drums) and Bruce Watson (guitar).