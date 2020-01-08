FOREIGNER Adds New Dates To 2020 European Tour

As recently announced, FOREIGNER and WHITESNAKE will be hitting arenas across the U.K. in 2020 alongside very special guests EUROPE starting May 31 in London at the O2 Arena. Once the U.K. trek concludes on June 8, FOREIGNER will continue on their headlining tour of Europe, which will include stops in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now.

Mick Jones from FOREIGNER said: "We can't wait to kick off the summer in the U.K. with a massive tour alongside our friends WHITESNAKE and EUROPE. We're looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the region."

FOREIGNER's recent release of "Double Vision, Then & Now" is a DVD/CD package that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic album. It features a stunning reunion concert that brings together the current and original band members playing all the hits at the top of their game.

2020 will commence with a three-day run for FOREIGNER at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra in mid-January. Another highlight ahead is a forthcoming residency at The Venetian, Las Vegas and a February appearance in Mexico City headlining the 12,000 seat Sports Palace.

FOREIGNER 2020 European tour:

With WHITESNAKE, EUROPE

May 31 - London, UK - O2 Arena

Jun. 01 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Jun. 03 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena

Jun. 04 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

Jun. 06 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

Jun. 08 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

Solo headlining shows

Jun. 10 - Utrecht, Holland - Tivolivredenburg Ronda

Jun. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Summer Festival

Jun. 13 - Stuggart, Germany - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg

Jun. 14 - Halle, Germany - Peissnitzinsel

Jun. 16 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

Jun. 18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rock The Ring

Jun. 20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

Jun. 21 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Jun. 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

Jun. 27 - Madrid, Spain - Rock The Coast

Photo credit: Karstein Staiger