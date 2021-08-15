FOO FIGHTERS Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test For Entry To Alaska Shows

Fans attending FOO FIGHTERS' concerts in Alaska later this month will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result 48 hours prior to the show.

According to Ticketmaster, negative test results or proof of vaccination (14 days past final vaccination shot) must be provided prior to entering the venue. Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged.

FOO FIGHTERS will play three gigs in Alaska this coming week: in Anchorage on August 17 and August 19 at the Dena'ina Center and in Fairbanks on August 21 at the Carlson Center.

On Friday (August 13), Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest concert and ticketing companies, announced that it will require all artists and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting in early October.

Live Nation's announcement came one day after AEG Presents said that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals. The decision was made on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States.

Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.

A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.

FOO FIGHTERS played a sold-out show on June 20 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. To warm up for the MSG gig, FOO FIGHTERS performed five days earlier at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Both venues required ticket buyers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.

FOO FIGHTERS are continuing to promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.