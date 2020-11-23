FOO FIGHTERS To Take Part In Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays' Concert Series

FOO FIGHTERS will take part in Amazon Music's new three-part holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled "Amazon Music Holiday Plays", premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET through December 15. This global music moment is the first holiday special from Amazon Music, and will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from artists.

"Amazon Music Holiday Plays" kicks off with trailblazer Miley Cyrus in her first performance since the release of her new album, "Plastic Hearts", and Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X will not only host, but kick off the first episode with the world premiere live performance of his new single, "Holiday". "Amazon Music Holiday Plays" will come to an explosive close with 12-time Grammy winners FOO FIGHTERS, and Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, each in their own personalized production.

Filmed within a historic theater, "Amazon Music Holiday Plays" will give fans truly unique and memorable music experiences while capturing the intimacy, joy and ensemble spirit of a school holiday concert. The immersive, at-home viewing experience will feature handcrafted stage designs curated by each artist, hydraulic snow machines, backstage ballyhoo, multiple costume changes, performances featuring a mix of new music, fresh takes on catalog classics and holiday covers, and Q&As with Lil Nas X.

"I can't wait for my fans to go back to the future with me, and have the world see me perform 'Holiday' live for the first time ever," said Lil Nas X. "I worked with Amazon Music to create a crazy set that's going to take everyone on a wild ride through a futuristic North Pole. It's going to be amazing!"

The first episode will air December 1 with Miley Cyrus, in her first performance since the release of her new album "Plastic Hearts" via RCA Records. December 8, Kiana Ledé will connect with her fans in a performance that includes riveting versions of her breakout single "Ex", as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the timeless holiday classic "The Christmas Song", now available to stream as a studio version exclusively on Amazon Music. FOO FIGHTERS will have the (very loud) last word December 15, capturing rock 'n' roll lightning in a bottle playing their Billboard Rock Airplay #1 single "Shame Shame", plus classics spanning their 25-year career, and an electrified cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut "Run Rudolph Run".

To watch "Amazon Music Holiday Plays", fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8 p.m. ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and in the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until December 31.